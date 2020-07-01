Breaking News
Translate

Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie joins French Club Dijon

On 1:08 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Desire Oparanozie

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward, Desire Oparanozie has been added to the books of French women’s side, Dijon Football Côte d’Or, on a two-year contract.

Vanguard reports that the forward spent six years at fellow French club Guingamp before opting for a new challenge.

The club announced the acquisition on its official website on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Falcons deserve equal pay with Super Eagles, says Desire Oparanozie

Club coach Yannick Chandioux believes Oparanozie will help raise the club’s level of play; “Each season, she has proven that she can score. She is used to D1, the type of player who will help the group to grow. Desire has a fairly important athletic profile, she is powerful. She is a player who knows almost everything and who should be invaluable in the conservation of the ball.” He said

Oparanozie expressing her satisfaction on joining the club said; “I am happy to start a new adventure after six years in Guingamp. I am delighted to be able to discover something else. I really like this club and the coach’s speech, which has followed me for a long time, convinced me. I am very honored to sign at DFCO.”

The 26-year-old is a four times Africa Women’s Cup of Nations winner and has represented Nigeria at three 2011, 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!