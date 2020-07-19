Super Eagles star Osimhen passes Napoli medical

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has completed his Napoli medical and his €80m transfer from Lille is almost completed.

Reports revealed that the player has already undergone his medical tests with the Napoli staff on Saturday and the deal is at the final stage of negotiations.

It would be recalled that the player held meeting with Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis last month over the move, but things got complicated in the middle and his agent had to be replaced.

The deal is expected to be in the region of €80m and the player will pocket at least €5m annually which will make him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe had previously reported that English giants Liverpool and Manchester City showed interest in the Super Eagles striker, but he pushed both clubs back because he already gave his word to Napoli’s president.

Napoli officials were reportedly impressed with Osimhen’s shape.

According to Germany-based Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba who is close to the striker, an announcement is imminent after the medicals which showed the Nigeria international in top health.

“Medicals done @victorosimhen9 is in top health. Everyone in Naples are happy. The club president is smiling from ear to ear. The announcement will happen soon,” Akatuga said on Twitter.

This will bring to an end the many complications that threatened to scupper the move.

Osimhen visited Naples in June to meet with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and coach Gennaro Gattuso although it was said that he was not keen on the move after the meeting.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: