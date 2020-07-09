Super Eagles legend demands guarantees as condition to coach in NPFL

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George said he was more than ready to work with any Nigeria Professional Football League club, only if they can guarantee a regular payment of his wages.

Finidi, won the European Champions League with Ajax in 1995. He was also an African Nations Cup winner with Super Eagles in 1994. Having finished his career in Spain, he obtained a UEFA coaching badge, but his desire of coaching any of the national teams has not materialised.

“It is not that I’m not willing to coach any team in Nigeria but for me, if I have to coach, there must be guarantees. “I have to get a guarantee that salaries will be paid and that players will be taken care of.

I wouldn’t want problems in the area of payment of salaries and traveling conditions,” Finidi told NigerianFootballer.com.

Before moving to Europe Finidi played for Sharks of Port Harcourt now Rivers United and defunct Calabar Rovers.

Vanguard

