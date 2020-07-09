Breaking News
Translate

Super Eagles legend demands guarantees as condition to coach in NPFL

On 12:10 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Finidi demands salary guarantee as condition to coach in NPFL

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George said he was more than ready to work with any Nigeria Professional Football League club, only if they can guarantee a regular payment of his wages.

Finidi, won the European Champions League with Ajax in 1995. He was also an African Nations Cup winner with Super Eagles in 1994. Having finished his career in Spain, he obtained a UEFA coaching badge, but his desire of coaching any of the national teams has not materialised.

ALSO READ: Osimhen set to reject Napoli, waiting on Man United, Arsenal bid

“It is not that I’m not willing to coach any team in Nigeria but for me, if I have to coach, there must be guarantees. “I have to get a guarantee that salaries will be paid and that players will be taken care of.

I wouldn’t want problems in the area of payment of salaries and traveling conditions,” Finidi told NigerianFootballer.com.

Before moving to Europe Finidi played for Sharks of Port Harcourt now Rivers United and defunct Calabar Rovers.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!