Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho joins Apoel Nicosia

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has joined Apoel Nicosia on a deal that run till 2023 Vanguard reports.

Uzoho who recently returned from an injury lay-off spent last year on loan at Omonia Nicosia – city rivals to his new employers.

The 21-year-old seeks to relaunch his career as football leagues across Europe continue to resume after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Uzoho was in goal for Nigeria in all three games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but lost his place to Daniel Akpeyi during the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

He made his first-team La Liga debut against 0–0 SD Eibar, but lack of opportunities saw him moved to the Segunda División side Elche CF for one year loan, before leaving for Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta in 2019.

