Study links fruit juice consumption to higher nutrients in children

By Chioma Obinna

New research has shown that consumption of 100 per cent fruit juice by children aged 2 to 18 years is closely linked to improved nutrient adequacy during their formative years.

In the research titled “A longitudinal study of fruit juice consumption during preschool years and subsequent diet quality and BMI” which was carried out by Boston University and published online in BMC.

Nutrition, researchers found that young children who regularly consumed 100 per cent fruit juice at a young age went on to eat more fruits and vegetables and were more likely to develop healthier diets and eating habits in their teenage years than their peers who drank much less fruit juice when they were younger.

It was found that fruit juice drinking in young children may promote better diet quality and higher intakes of whole fruit.

