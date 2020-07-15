Students urge FG to take proactive measures for schools reopening

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the Federal Government to take proactive measures for the reopening schools across the nation.

Mr Olawale Kappo, South-West Coordinator of NANS, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said that government should consider the plights of students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSSCE).

Kappo said that the association was very optimistic that the schools would comply with any directive by the government on flattening the curve.

“As the apex students body in the zone, it’s imperative we shutter our stance on the indefinite lockdown of schools across the nation.

“To avoid the education sector from becoming an eyesore and the most neglected in all sectors in Nigeria, we need to register our dissatisfaction over the continuous closure of schools.

“We need to ensure that education of Nigerians must continue, just as market places, merchants and interstate commuters have continued with their activities,” he said.

Kappo said that for a feasible panacea to cushion the effect of the pandemic and get the economy back, all sectors should be treated equally without leaving behind the education sector.

“Those ones, who from primary schools, have been carrying the title of ‘future leaders’ remain at home with no clue on what is in stock for the continuity of their academics.

“We reluctantly want to discard the rumour that the government prefer market places to schools because it’s a revenue-generating sector, while education is not,” he said.

According to him, the future of many Nigerians is at stake, if the government relegate the continuity of education this year.

“The diseases may disappear over time, but children will continue to suffer the effect of the internment.

“Surprisingly, after the easing and lifting of ban on interstate travels, the number of confirmed cases keeps rising and market places keep increasing the consistency of their activities,” Kappo said.

He added that students were at higher peril of abuse, neglect, violence, exploitation, especially with the continuation of school closure.

Vanguard Nigeria News

