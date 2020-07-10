StarTimes reaffirms affordability via pay-as-you-go, refreshes contents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

StarTimes, a Pay-TV provider, has reaffirmed subscription affordability through the pay-as-you-go model as it adds new offerings.

The new contents to be offered by the company include Toonami, Ceebies, ST School Junior, ST School Senior, Human Right, Dunamis, Love Nature, Smithsonian, Colors TV, Sky News, Tiwa ‘n’ Tiwa, Filmbox and more.

Speaking during a virtual conference meeting, Marketing Manager of StarTimes, Viki Liu, who was represented by the Public Relations Manager, Mr. Lazarus Ibeabuchi said that subscribers can still adopt the pay-as-you-go model with the introduction of the Nova bouquet for N900.

“To bring these exciting offerings within the reach of every Nigerian, Liu said: “As entertainment provider we pioneered and remains the only player in the Nigerian market offering flexible subscription options allowing Nigerians to subscribe according to their needs and means.”

She noted that the pay-as-you-go options are available for all bouquets; and whether a customer subscribes daily, weekly or monthly to a bouquet, the subscriber will have access to the same channels and services, adding that flexible billing systems are reasonable for people who do not spend reasonable time watching television after subscription.

According to her, “due to StarTimes’ giant stride to make digital TV affordable to all families, the price of pay-TV has been greatly lowered, from average $50 per month to 3 or 5 dollars per month.

The pay-TV company which also made a slight increase on its offerings said this is necessitated by the impact of the rising foreign exchange rate which has lead to the upward review of its prices.

According to her, “our business is not exempted from the effect of the naira depreciation affecting all businesses in the country. All of our foreign content is bought in dollars and to continually serve our subscribers the best content, the subscription price has to be reviewed upwards.”

“Over the last couple of months, StarTimes has been adding new and exciting channels, great local and international channels for the viewing pleasure of our teeming subscribers without an additional charge. These channels, including other existing flagship channels and content, were acquired at a cost which StarTimes has continued to bear to cushion the economic pressure on subscribers.”

