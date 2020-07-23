Standard Chartered appoints Olukorede Adenowo as Executive Director, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Standard Chartered Nigeria has announced the appointment of Olukorede Adenowo as Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria.

His appointment as Executive Director follows his recent appointment earlier in the year as Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking business in Nigeria where he is responsible for driving and implementing the Bank’s business strategy for its corporate clients.

Prior to his appointment, Olukorede Adenowo (K.O) was the Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) The Gambia with dual responsibility of managing the Bank’s business interest in Senegal. He has been a Non-Executive Director of SCB Sierra Leone from 2014 and also currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Gambia.

K.O has a total of 33 years post-university experience in banking, Finance and consulting.

He was a founding staff of Standard Chartered Bank in Nigeria and has held various senior positions in Standard Chartered Bank Group in the last 21 years. He has served as Head of Origination and Client Corporates for Standard Chartered Bank, West Africa; Deputy Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon and a senior management executive in the Wholesale Bank in Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

In his penultimate role as Africa Co-Head Financial Institutions and Public Sector business for SCB, K.O provided strong leadership in building and managing key strategic FI relationships across West Africa. He worked closely with several Banks and Governments across the region i.e. Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, Ghana, and most recently Nigeria in advising them on accessing international capital markets and ultimately improving the banks visibility in Public Sector for business success and growth in an increasingly stringent regulatory environment.

He was appointed the first Regional Head of Global Corporates for Standard Chartered Africa where he led the Africa Multinational business.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered Bank, KO worked in Societe Generale Bank Nigeria and Deloitte Nigeria, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1990.

An Economist turned Chartered Accountant; he was appointed Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Institute Accountants of Nigeria in 2000.

He is an alumnus of INSEAD and Said Business School of Oxford University where he had management training in Leadership and holds an MBA from the Lagos Business School.

He is married to Olajumoke and both have two children.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: