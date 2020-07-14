Stampede, as police nab 40 Lagosians for not using face mask

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

No fewer than 40 persons were, on Monday, arrested in Lagos, for violating the directive on the use of face masks as precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The presence of a Special Team from the Operations Department of the Lagos State Command, on duty to enforce the directive, caused a stampede as people without face mask ran in different directions to escape arrest.

The enforcement team went around Oshodi, Yaba and Onipan and other areas of the state, causing a scene in each place, as those without face masks ran for safety.

The arrested persons, according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Elkana Bala, were immediately charged to court.

He said that the exercise would continue, adding that already divisions had mobilised to effect the arrest of defiant persons.

Meanwhile, Vanguard observed that most Lagosians are not adhering to the directive on the use of face masks, as many described COVID-19 as a scam.

