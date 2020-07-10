Spangler Got Talent 2020: Claire emerges winner, walks away with N1m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

24 year Old Nwafor Akunna Claire has emerged winner of the Spangler Got Talent Hunt 2020 as she walks away with N1million and a piece of Land in Abuja.

This is coming after weeks of thorough audition process, pitching of contents and voting for viewers across the world on the Social media page created solely for the Online Talent Hunt.

Claire who is an indigene of Umuoye, Agbogugu in Awgu local Government, Enugu State revealed that she is the fourth out of six amazing siblings is a Lawyer and also studying History and International Relations at Nnamdi Azikiwe University(UNIZIK) Awka.

According to her, she cleared her way through the contest with her confidence and utmost creativity from start to finish with her spoken words of Arts and quality delivery back to back.

The outstanding entrepreneur and a fashion enthusiast all at once added that her unfailing trust in God and her guts has gotten her to where she is with constant push from fans as well as friends.

Coming up second at the contest was Stephanie Chineyewa, third – Obot Lynda and fourth position was President Oluebube.

Beyond the cash and gifts attached to the Talent Hunts, Claire has promised to give back to the society as she looks forward to completing a Resource Center for her Foundation ROCC Africa which she started in 2019 at Ugbo-Odogwu,Transekulu Enugu, while other things follow.

“I have learnt yet again, that consistency and confidence are vital spices to greatness and I intend leveraging on this duo to achieve my goals. My plan is simply to get the best out of my self and everyone I am able to reach through the process of expressing my Art,” Claire told pressmen.

Reacting to the recent win of Claire, the visioner of Spangler Got Talent Hunt 2020 and Executive Director, Spangler, Purity Abhulimhen explained that the initiative is a vision well implemented irrespective of the pandemic, the show must go on.

“Amidst the pandemic, our team needed to keep activities rolling in. We had to speak with likemind individuals as well as organisations who saw beyond the pandemic to organise a virtual Talent Hunt show. We have through it brought lots of talents to limelight. We feel fulfilled thus far and can’t wait to do more,” Abhulimhen added.

Vanguard

