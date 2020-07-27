SON secures conviction of businessmen for engine oil adulteration

Kindly Share This Story:

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has convicted two men, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil.

Trial judge, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo convicted them after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

They are to serve two years imprisonment each.

They admitted to having adulterated 128 drums and 9.45 litres of engine oil.

They were charged with four counts of production, possession, dealing in and distribution of substandard engine oil.

Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, which prosecuted the convicts, told the court that they engaged in the production of engine oil which did not meet mandatory industrial standards.

The defendants claimed that the products were good for public consumption and for optimum engine performance, which prosecutors said were false.

The products were said to have failed to comply with the SON’s Conformity Assessment Programme, SONCAP.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 1(8) and 1(8)(II) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 2004.

The defendants had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed their plea to guilty.

The sentence will begin from January 27, 2019, when the defendants were arrested.

