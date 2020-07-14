‘Sometimes experience is overrated’ ― Lampard banks on youngsters

Kindly Share This Story:

Frank Lampard believes the “innocence” in his Chelsea ranks can drive the Blues to success – providing World Cup and Premier League winners also step up.

Lampard’s team are in a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, as they, Manchester United and Leicester City go head to head for two places.

Wolves have a distant chance of breaking into the top four too, but Lampard’s team hold the upper hand of those chasing top-four positions.

They welcome Norwich City to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and head coach Lampard feels young players will be key to his hopes of bringing silverware and success to Chelsea.

He went so far as to claim experience is sometimes an “overrated” commodity in football.

“They need to be helped by the players that have been there and done that and won World Cups or won Premier Leagues, like some of the players have in our squad,” Lampard told Sky Sports News.

“In certain times, experience is overrated, in my opinion. It’s good to have it within the group but sometimes it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the answer and that gives you success.”

Lampard has had World Cup winners Pedro, N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud in his ranks this season, but also bright young talents such as Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, with new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner joining for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Chelsea boss said: “Sometimes it’s a bit of innocence, a bit of youthfulness and a bit of real desire without the feelings of past campaigns and successes and failures that can be something really positive within.”

