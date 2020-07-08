Smile unveils MYSmile app for easy account management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

4G LTE broadband services provider, Smile Nigeria, says the continuing quest to always delight its customers has compelled it to introduce a new self-care application called MySmile App. MySmile App opens up a world of convenience for Smile customers by giving them control of their accounts. The app is the latest in the string of innovations from the operator.

It also enables customers to enjoy a wide range of services that include the ability to check balances, recharge data plans, recharge voice plans, recharge airtime, redeem airtime vouchers, share data and airtime, and contact Smile Customer Care with one click.

The MySmile App facilitates access to Smile’s products and services from the mobile phones of customers. What is more endearing is that the MySmile App can be downloaded from Google Play and App store. After downloading the App on mobile, users will be able to login into the App using their existing MySmile Portal login credentials.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer of Smile Nigeria, Abdul Hafeez, the new App is a further testament to the company’s unflinching resolve to always offer its customers unparalleled products and services and a way of using technology to improve lives and enhance overall national growth and development.

