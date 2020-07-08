Shippers’ Council kicks against storage charges on exports

Kindly Share This Story:

As APMT, NPA discuss e-truck management

By Godfrey Bivbere

EXECUTIVE Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, has kicked against the collection of storage charges by terminal operators for export goods.

Playing host to the newly-appointed Country Manager of APM Terminals, Klaus Laursen, in his office in Lagos, the NSC boss told Laursen that current economic realities of the country indicates that exports are priority and must be treated as such.

In a statement signed by Head, Public Affairs of NSC, Rakiya Zubairu, Bello suggested that export cargo should not attract storage charges, while further stressing the importance of accelerating export processes through the terminals.

Welcoming Laursen to Nigeria, the Shippers Council helmsman commended APMT for its acquisition of new cargo handling equipments.

Bello, however, expressed concern about the congestion at the terminals.

He also informed the APMT Country Manager of Council’s resolve to ensure that all terminals’ processes are fully automated and integrated with other port service providers and users before the end of 2020.

He commended APMT’s collaboration with Nigerian Railway Corporation and barge operators in cargo delivery and evacuation.

In his response to the export cargo issue Laursen said that exporters need to have all their documentations including Customs clearance before accessing the terminal.

The new APMT Country Manager noted that congestion at the terminal is due to freight forwarders not coming to clear their containers. This he said has contributed in no small way to the back up of ships on Nigeria’s territorial waters.

But he said APMT has been able to reduce yard occupancy from 98 percent to 77 percent.

On automation, Laursen said APMT plans to optimise haulage at its terminal by implementing an electronic platform for truck management, adding that discussions on this are ongoing with Nigerian Ports Authority.

He added that the terminal issues, Terminal Delivery Orders online, payments, invoicing and a range of other services are also online so Freight forwarders do not need to be physically present at their terminal.

