Shi’ites lockdown Abuja over El-Zakzaky’s detention, incessant killings

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja – Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as the Shi’ites yesterday held vehicle movement on major roads in the heart of Abuja on mild lockdown as they stage massive protest, calling for the release of the detained leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

The protesters took off from the precincts of the Public Complaints Commission headquarters in Maitama, passed through the National Human Rights Commission Head Office, and the Federal Secretariat in Central Business district to finish their long trek at Area 11 in Garki.

Bearing banners with various inscriptions, they also condemned the widespread killings in the country and wrote graffiti of their demands such as “The detention of El-Zakzaky is unjust” and “Stop the killings” on the walls of public buildings along their way.

Speaking to Vanguard, a senior member of IMN, who asked not to be named accused the government of a deliberate conspiracy to eliminate leaders of the Movement, especially El-Zakzaky and his wife.

He noted that the security agencies have continued to subject El-Zakzaky and his wife to a life-threatening environment against medical advice from their doctors.

He said that a recent medical report showed that the Shiekh may go totally blind as a result of pellets of the bullet that was still stuck in some parts of his body, obstructing the flow of blood to his brain.

“They (Doctors) found out that the Sheikh has been suffering from obstructed blood flow to his brain. They said it poses a serious threat to his life. They also said the Sheikh suffered other health complications which can lead to total blindness,” he said.

