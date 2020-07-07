Sharon Okpamen campaigns against prostitution in new movie, ‘Night Hustlers’

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Sharon Okpamen is set to raise awareness on the dangers and risks of prostitution with her new movie entitled Night Hustlers (Avbosagiedemu). The movie is due to be released by her Sharonny Productions for streaming on YouTube to lovers of Nollywood movies across the world.

Shot in Benin, Edo State, Night Hustlers is billed to hit the movie-loving public on July 11th. Unlike a number of her movies that were presented in her Bini dialect, Sharon Okpamen opted to present her latest flick in Pidgin English.

With over 100 movies to her credit, Sharon has positioned herself as a cultural ambassador through the lens of her movies. She has been at the vanguard of projection of the rich Edo culture through cinematic experiences.

‘Night Hustlers’, her latest movie project parades a slew of top South-South Nigeria-based actors such as Amenze Okpunu, Shine Francis Osemwengie, Degbuehi Oviahon, Jeffery Omoruyi, Festina Peters Izevbizua, Oflex Osabuohen, Maris Iyamu, Shantel Aiwekhoe, Patience Izzy Omoruyi, Idahosa Itohan Angela, Itohan Igbinidun, Esther Ifueko Osaro, Aisosa Evbenaye, and Julius Iyamu.

The movie weaves round the wayward life of a group of young female prostitution ring leaders capturing their experiences of intrigues, backstabbing and betrayal.

“Movie lovers should watch out for it because it is a story that explains the danger and risks of prostitution. I just wanted to use the movie to draw attention to the perils of prostitution and how its consequences go on to shape the lives of our young girls. For me, this is how I am contributing to society,” Sharon rationalizes.

On the release of the movie, the filmmaker revealed, “Due to the impact of COVID19, I have had to tinker with our release strategy. First I intend to release the movie on YouTube this month to my teeming audience. I would consider printing of CDs as well.”

Giving more insight into her role as well as the filming experience, Sharon revealed, ‘I played the role of Isalabo, an influential ‘madam’ who recruited young innocent girls from the village to the city for prostitution. She was a tough woman who regularly made friends with criminals, the police, politicians, and any influential person who can provide her protection. The set experience is one that was so cumbersome because I had to travel out of town with the cast and crew to a location suitable to the setting of the movie as a brothel. This came with a lot of logistics such as transport, accommodation, and feeding. Managing the ego and attitude of the cast and crew was no doubt a huge challenge for me.

Vanguard News Nigeria

