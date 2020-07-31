Sharing Sallah meat with Christians builds peace — Sheik Maraya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheik Haliru Maraya, has enjoined Muslims to give their Christian neighbours meat from their Sallah ram to promote friendship and harmony, and to intensify their search for knowledge.

Quoting from some Islamic sheiks in Saudi Arabia, Maraya, who was an adviser on Islamic matters to late Governor Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State, reiterated that “giving foster friendship, so in Islam, it is allowed to give your Christian neighbour meat from Sallah ram.”

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa service, monitored in Kaduna, Maraya added that it was forbidden to sell any part of the Sallah ram.

He noted, however, that “if you give someone, that person can sell the meat if he so desires.

“When you share, you encourage friendship and that will lead to a peaceful Nigeria.”

