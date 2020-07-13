Shamsudden Usman joins Dantiye Centre as honourary economic adviser

Kindly Share This Story:

The former Minister of National Planning, Dr Shamsuddeen Usman, has joined the Dantiye Centre for Good Leadership and Journalism (DCLJ).

The announcement was made on Thursday in a letter signed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DCLJ, Emeritus Professor Munzali Jibril.

Professor Jibril said the decision to appoint Usman as the Honorary Economic and Regional Adviser of DCLJ was taken because of his “contributions to the economic development and stability of Nigeria and countries in the West African sub-region” and also because of his passion for service.

ALSO READ:

He said he hoped that Usman, who was also Nigeria’s Finance Minister between 2007 and 2009, would use his vast experience to continue to mentor young people and “tackle the multifarious development problems” facing the country and the continent.

DCLJ is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation, with a coterie of professionals, set up to promote good leadership and excellent journalism.

The Chairman said in spite of the current turmoil facing the world, these are also exciting times to welcome Usman as the DCLJ was forging partnerships to seize new opportunities to deepen citizen engagement, capacity building, peace, stability and development in the country and across the sub-region.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: