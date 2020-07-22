Shaibu’s plotting to succeed Obaseki in 2024 — Ebea

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Festus Ebea, on Tuesday, called on the people of Edo Central Senatorial District to vote for All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate in the September 19 governorship election, saying contrary to promises being made by Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, is actually plotting to ensure he takes over from his boss in 2024.

He said the best bet for Edo Central to have a shot at the governorship seat is to vote for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In a chat with Vanguard, Ebea alleged that if Obaseki wins his second term, he would hand over to Shaibu in their third year and then proceed to the Senate and pave the way for Shaibu to begin a fresh term in 2024.

Ebea said: “I remember in 2012 when we were celebrating the victory of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s second term re-election. We, as colleagues, we were just so joyous and out of excitement he (Shaibu) said after Comrade, the next person that will take over from him will certainly hand over to him.

“And when you see the events playing out, especially within the executive sphere of Edo State, you will find out that the relationship that now exists between the Governor and Deputy Governor, is not borne out of anything other than to respect the wish of Philip Shaibu.

“First, the crisis that bedevilled the APC was brought about the inordinate ambition of Philip Shaibu.”

However, countering Ebea, the Senior Special Assistant to Shiabu on Media, Benjamin Atu, dispelled the allegation saying the destiny of Shaibu is in the hands of God.

He described Ebea’s comments on the 2024 governorship election as sickening and unacceptable.

Atu quoted Shaibu as saying: “My destiny is in the hands of God and it is only God that can determine the future. I don’t know the next position that God is taking me.

“I am not like Ebea that brags on his ability. I brag on God’s ability, which is my driving force. He should speak about himself. He should not speak for me.”

