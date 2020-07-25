Sex is a gift ― Nolly wood actress, Juliet Ekeson

Kindly Share This Story:

Beautiful and talented Nollywood actress, Juliet Ekeson is as unassuming as she’s down-to-earth and wouldn’t be seen mincing words or trying to impress. When she had an encounter with Potpourri recently she was as free as the air even though some of her responses came up short to public opinion. Her opinion on sex, when asked, is quite a strange one.

“ Sex is a gift,” she said brusquely. And one is bound to wonder what kind of gift is that and from who or whether it had even been delivered by Jumia or Konga but she has her point all figured out.

“ It’s a gift from God to all animals. It is a gift for procreation and nothing more. God said to go into the world and multiply and by that, the gift is through sex. Sex is a prerequisite for procreation. No matter how you see sex I see it as a gift” she added.

Juliet Ekeson is a graduate of the University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) with a Bachelor’s degree in Geology. She had her secondary education and a Diploma from Maiduguri and Kaduna respectively. She’s not only an actress, but she also writes scripts too and a producer with two films, namely; Mila and Scary Face to her credit.

She has also featured in films like“Bag of Dollars”, “God of Liberation”, Against her Will”, “Dangerous Love”, “Tears of the Rich”, “Happy Survival”, “My husband my Everything” and many more. Her professional acting journey began in 2012.

