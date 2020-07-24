Service Chiefs: Nwodo is new grand patron of IPOB, unfit to advise Buhari — Igbo Conscience

Kindly Share This Story:

The President General of Ohaneaze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, is morally unfit to advise President Muhammadu on issues of national security after he assumed the role of patron of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Igbo Conscience has said.

According to the southeastern natives, there is a deliberate plot by Nwodo and his cohorts to destabilize Nigeria with his call for the sack of the Service Chiefs.

In a statement signed by the converter, Kingsley Mbani, on Friday, the Igbo Conscience denounced Nwodo, adding that his position doesn’t represent that of the people of South-East Nigeria.

Describing him as selfish, the group noted that Mr Nwodo has thrown aside national interest, fraternizing with IPOB and others against the interest of the country.

The Igbo Conscience warned Chief Nwodo that “posterity would not be kind to him should he continue to with fraternize with the likes of Nnamdi Kanu and his paymasters whose major preoccupation is the destabilization of Nigeria”.

It, however, advised the Ohanaeze leader to denounce and resign his position as the grand patron of IPOB.

Read the full statement below:

The Igbo Conscience group wishes to place on record that the statement credited to Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohaneaze Ndigbo supporting the call for the removal of Service Chiefs in the country is not the position of the people of South-East Nigeria.

Chief Nnia Nwodo has by all intent and purposes displayed a disdain for Nigeria by electing to see things from the prism of his selfish interest, rather than that of national interest.

The Igbo Conscience is left with no choice but to believe that Chief Nnia Nwodo has gone back to his olds ways by fraternizing with those against the interest of the country. We wish to state that the statement credited to him is most despicable even though it’s common knowledge that he shares a particular affinity with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

We are consequently alarmed that caution could be thrown in the wind in the blind pursuit of personal aggrandizement not minding the consequences of such actions on the socio-political fabric of the country.

The Igbo Conscience disassociates from the statements and wishes to inform members of the general public that there is credible evidence that Chief Nnia Nwodo is the new grand patron of the Indigenous People of Biafra recruited for the sole purpose of destabilizing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The unholy alliance by Chief Nnia Nwodo with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is albeit shameful; it further buttresses the fact that Chief Nnia Nwodo is not a true Igbo man that has a mind of his own to challenge any evil in the society.

If that has not been the case, it leaves all to the imagination for supporting the call for the sack of Service Chiefs, which by and large aligns with the position of IPOB in their grand plot to destabilize Nigeria.

The Igbo Conscience wishes to use this medium to inform the members of the general public that Chief Nnia Nwodo and his paymasters have elected to turn blind and deaf in the blind pursuit of their well-crafted agenda against the unity and progress of Nigeria.

Chief Nnia Nwodo must as a matter of urgency come back to consciousness and realize that his public utterances and conduct is nothing but a reflection that he has indeed sold his soul to the devil in exchange for a plate of porridge.

The Igbo Conscience wishes to remind Chief Nnia Nwodo that posterity would not be kind to him should he continue to with fraternize with the likes of Nnamdi Kanu and his paymasters whose major preoccupation is the destabilization of Nigeria.

We wish to encourage Chief Nnia Nwodo to do the needful by denouncing and resigning his position as the grand patron of the Indigenous people of Biafra to prove his sanity because there is no moral justification for his support for the sacking of Service Chiefs in the country.

The Igbo Conscience group is credibly aware that the statement by Chief Nnia Nwodo is indeed the voice of Jacob and the hands of Esau. We consequently wish to advise Chief Nnia Nwodo to desist from his several unholy adventures that are against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

