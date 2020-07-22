Serena Williams to launch women’s football in Los Angeles

Kindly Share This Story:

There’s a huge group of super-powerful women teaming up to bring pro women’s soccer to Los Angeles by 2022, including Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and more

The group is calling itself Angel City and they’re working with the National Women’s Soccer League to establish the city’s first pro team.

The NWSL is the women’s version of the MLS but they only have 9 teams throughout the country in cities like Portland, Orlando, Tacoma, etc.

But, the Angel City group claims there’s heavy fan demand in Los Angeles and they’re rallying together to get a team here, stat.

The lead investors are Portman, technology mogul Kara Nortman, gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian is married to Serena Williams who is part of a smaller investment group affiliated with the team which includes a TON of other big names.

Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, and Lilly Singh are on board along with soccer legends Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Shannon Boxx and more.

So far, the organization has not announced a team name or logo but plan on releasing that info sometime soon.

