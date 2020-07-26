Senate President condoles with Kwara Governor over father’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Saturday, condoled with the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and other family members over the death of their father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq.

In a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan who also commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State and in particular the Ilorin Emirate over the demise of the patriarch, said that the late elder statesman was a trailblazer, being the first in virtually all areas of his endeavour among his people.

According to Lawan, the late Mutawali of Ilorin was the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria and left indelible footprints on legal practices and public service in Nigeria. He stressed that Alhaji AbdulRazaq lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.

The Senate President prayed Allah to accept his soul in the Aljannat Firdaus and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear his loss.

