Senate passes bills for City University of Tech Auchi, Edo,

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to establish the City University of Technology, Auchi, Edo and two other tertiary institutions in the country.

The two other bills were the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta and the Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna bill.

The bills were passed by the upper chamber following a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund as presented by the Chairman, Sen. Babba Kaita during Wednesday’s plenary.

The bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University was sponsored by Sen. James Manager (PDP-Delta).

The other two bills which forvthe University of Technology, Auchi and Federal College of Education, Giwa, were separately sponsored by Sen. Francis Alimikhena (APC-Edo) and Sen. Uba Sani (APC- Kaduna).

While presenting the report, Kaita said that the Federal Polytechnic Auchi was currently running degree programmes in affiliation with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra with enrollment of over 50, 000 students in full and part time.

He said that upgrading the institution to a federal university would provide training for high skills in the areas of technical and vocational education.

