…. backs Buhari on retention

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has expressed disappointment with the Senate over its call for the sack of the Service Chiefs in the middle of a war.

The centre also affirmed total support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to disregard the Senate’s drama, showing faith with the military heads.

According to the centre, in its usual manner, the Red Chamber goofed having relied on Senator Ali Ndume who was once accused of sponsoring Boko Haram.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Gabriel Onoja, on Tuesday, CATE said the Senate has by this act thrown their weight behind terrorists, bandits, criminals and their sponsors, forsaking gallant troops on the frontlines.

Instead of politicking, the centre said it expected the upper house to craft anti-terrorism legislation that has been sorely needed to defeat terrorism.

The group, however, advised the lawmakers to resign for failing the Armed Forces and the nation through delayed budget consideration and approval.

