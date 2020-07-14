Scott Udu empowers Ughelli market women with face masks, cash donation

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State and Ughelli North PDP chairmanship aspirant, Olorogun Udu Omo Scott has donated face masks, aprons and N10,000 (ten thousand Naira) each to 100 market women in Ughelli North area of the state.

During the presentation in Ughelli, Scott commended Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his pro-active actions and the efforts of the administration during the government-ordered lockdown engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed down many businesses, I thought it wise to emulate Governor Okowa by contributing my own quota to cushioning the effect of the pandemic.

”Market women need support of every well meaning Delta because their challenges fwere enormous. There are no white-collar jobs and our mothers are doing everything possible to support our homes. So, we must support them, as government can not do it alone.

”Hence, I am calling on well-meaning Deltans to join me in ameliorating the conditions of our people at these difficult times,” Olorogun Scott said.

Some of the recipients, who spoke, expressed gratitude at Scott’s gesture, noting that though COVID-19 has affected businesses, they are getting back on their feet with support from the Delta State government and people like Olorogun Scott Udu.

Amb. Scott Udu had also distributed food palliatives to Ughelli North residents last April.