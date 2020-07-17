SCHOOLS RESUMPTION: We’ll vigorously enforce COVID-19 protocols —S’West states

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Shina Abubakar & James Ogunnaike

FOLLOWING the decision by the South-West states to allow students in the zone sit for the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, some states in the region have expressed readiness to follow the COVID-19 protocols before schools resume.

Ekiti, Ogun and Osun states, yesterday, promised to vigorously enforce the COVID-19 protocols.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Foluso Daramola said this at a meeting of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, management held with headteachers of public primary schools in Ado-Ekiti.

Daramola expressed the commitment of state government to the safety of teachers and pupils when schools resume.

He disclosed that plans are underway to appoint and train focal persons in all schools to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols when schools resume.

Similarly, at a meeting with headteachers from the three Senatorial Districts of the State, at Ikere, Ado and Ido-Ekiti, the Executive Chairman of the Ekiti State SUBEB, Professor Francisca Aladejana, said fumigation of school buildings and cutting of grass and bushes in the school premises would be carried out in all the schools before the resumption date.

Aladejana disclosed that a checklist of these guidelines would be carried out by the COVID-19 Prevention Compliance School Monitoring Committee to be set up by the State Government, while Certificates of Readiness showing that a school has adhered to all the conditions required for school reopening will be issued to all schools before they can be allowed to reopen.

We can’t close schools forever —Osun govt

Similarly, the Osun State government said it has received the Federal Government guidelines on reopening of schools and it has met about 9 out of the 12 issues formulated from it.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with Vanguard, the Special Adviser to Governor on Education, Mr. Jamiu Olawumi, said: “The dynamism for COVID-19 would not allow anyone to close schools forever. This is the way malaria started. We have received the Federal Government’s guidelines on reopening of schools and out of the 12 issues formulated, we have met nine and have about two to three to resolve.

“Some of the issues include school management, provision of infrastructure for social distancing, disinfecting schools, provision of water and soap for handwashing, the provision of infra-red thermometers and the use of face mask.

“Presently, we are compiling the list and will present the paper to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for approval and I know that due to his position to provide adequate security for our people, he will approve the recommendation.”

Ogun constitutes committee on schools reopening

On its part, the Ogun State government said it had set up a steering committee that will work out protocol and guidelines on reopening of schools in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Primary and Secondary schools, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, said the committee is working round the clock to draw up protocol and guidelines for schools in the state.

Aside from this, a team from the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is moving round schools in the state to assess facilities in each of the schools across the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: