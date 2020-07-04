Vanguard Logo

School Reopening: Take proactive steps to safeguard lives of teachers, students, ASUSS President urges FG

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The National President of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, Comrade Samuel Omaji has urged the Federal Government to take proactive steps to safeguard the lives of teachers and students from COVID-19 before reopening schools in the country.

The National President who made the position of the union known on Saturday in Makurdi cautioned that the decision could expose teachers and students to the virus.

He said, “for now we have not seen any proactive steps being taken by the government to curb the spread in schools. So if we reopen our schools I am afraid we might have mass spread of the virus in schools.

“No doubt, teachers and students are eager to go back to school but the circumstances are not ideal, we cannot teach and learn under apprehension. Lets not turn our schools to incubation centres for the virus.

“We also urge the government to put in place life insurance policy for teachers and also ensure that teachers’ salaries are placed on first line charge to serve as morale booster for teachers across the country.

