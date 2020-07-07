Vanguard Logo

School reopening: Oshodi-Isolo council begins decontamination exercise

On 11:38 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
In compliance with the partial reopening of schools directive of the Lagos State Government, the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Council has begun decontaminating public schools in preparation for the resumption of classes for SS3 and Tech3 students.

The council made the disclosure in a statement signed by its Media Officer, Mr Babajide Dada, in Lagos.

It said that safety of teachers and pupils remained paramount, adding that the council’s Head of Department of Environmental Services, Mr Adeoye Akeem, would supervise the exercise.

It added that the council Chairman, Mr Bolaji Ariyoh, emphasised strict adherence to all measures that would curb COVID-19 spread.

NAN reports that Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Friday said that schools in the state would reopen on Aug. 3, for the affected students.

