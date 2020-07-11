Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, Elumelu, 6 others honored for fight against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Africa’s wealthiest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, and the Chairman of UBA Group /Founder, Heirs Holding, Mr. Tony Elumelu, are three of the nine Nigerians among 40 individuals listed on the Neusroom 100, a global list of 100 people, organisations, countries, and things that are helping the world conquer COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Nigerians on the list in recognition of their contributions towards fighting the pandemic include the founder/Chairman, Globacom, Mike Adenuga; the late founder of Elizabeth R events, Ibidunni Ighodalo; the chairman of BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Rabiu; the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and social entrepreneur and founder of LifeBank, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, and the founder of the first air ambulance service in West Africa, Flying Doctors Nigeria, Dr. Ola Orekunrin-Brown.

The list also recognised Nigerian organisations including the NCDC, MTN, MultiChoice, UBA, Reckitt Benckiser, CACOVID, and GTBank.

According to Neusroom, the Nigerians were recognised “at a time when a few Nigerians are gaining notoriety for involving themselves in some ignoble acts around the world, another set of people from the country are being honoured for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

“The outbreak of Coronavirus saw an outpouring of generosity and earnest desire to help others around the world and Nigerians were not left out in the gesture. While some contributed money and material resources to help the government tackle the rising cases of COVID-19, others were at the forefront of the pandemic offering their expertise and helping people navigate the devastating situation.

“These individuals played important roles, alongside many others in ensuring that Africa’s most populous country does not slip into a devastating COVID-19 outbreak. Through their donations, expertise, and leadership, the spread of the Coronavirus in this part of the world was reduced to the barest minimum.”

Also speaking, the CEO, ID Africa, Femi Falodun, the Neusroom 100 project was created as a celebration of hope, and an acknowledgment of humanity’s collective will to survive.

“It highlights the sacrifices and contributions of women, men, organisations, nations, and even things – products of humanity’s creativity that are helping the world win in this long fight against COVID-19.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: