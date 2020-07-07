Breaking News
Translate

Samsung sees profit jump on strong chip demand

On 12:57 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Samsung sees profit jump on strong chip demand

Samsung Electronics flagged a 23% rise in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ estimates on solid chip sales to data centres catering for a work-from-home economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sales offset weak demand for smartphones and TVs, while one-off gains from its display business, which counts Apple as a customer, also boosted profits, the company said. It gave no further details.

The world’s top memory chip and smartphone maker said operating profit was likely 8.1-trillion won (US$6.8-billion) in the quarter ended June, far above the 6.4-trillion won analyst forecast by Refinitiv SmartEstimate. It would be the highest quarterly profit since the fourth quarter of 2018.

ALSO READ: Burundi begins mass Coronavirus testing

Revenue likely fell 7% to 52-trillion won from a year earlier, Samsung added, giving only limited data in a regulatory filing ahead of its full earnings figures later this month.

Work-from-home orders and growth in online learning are underpinning chip demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic and pushing up DRAM memory chip prices. US DRAM supplier Micron Technology forecast strong quarterly revenue last month.

“Chip demand was stronger than expected due to Covid-19,” said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

Tech Central

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!