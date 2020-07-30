Sallah: Nigerians need to move closer to God than ever ― Obasa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa has called on Nigerians to move closer to God now than ever saying this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, is unique due to the effect of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the economy of the world.

In a message, Obasa, who is also the chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, reminded Muslim faithful to acknowledge the supremacy of God in all situations adding that only the mercies of God has kept us since the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to him, “The world should see its present predicament as a call to get closer to God through humility, respect and love for neighbours.”

ALSO READ:

Obasa, however, congratulated Muslims who are alive to witness the celebration and urged them to remain conscious that “we all exist not by our strengths but by God’s grace.

“Within the year, many of us have lost loved ones; we have also had moments of a downturn, but God has been our strength at such periods.

“As we mark this celebration, let us remember our brothers and sisters in need, let us remember the true meaning of love for one another and above all, we must all draw closer to God, who knows the end from the beginning and whose grace we constantly seek”, he said.

Obasa, who commended the state and federal governments over the way they have handled the pandemic, pleaded with citizens to continue to adhere to medical instructions, including the use of face masks, sanitizers and washing of hands at required times.

“Adherence to instructions is one of the best ways we can collectively return our society to normalcy,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: