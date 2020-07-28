Sallah: Lagos urges residents to observe prayers at home, obey COVID-19 guideline

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has urged residents, particularly, Muslim faithful to adhere strictly to all necessary safety measures in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC during the Eid-el Kabir Festival.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, on Monday, admonished Muslims to maintain moderation as they celebrate the festivities which comes up on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Elegushi added that the “Coronavirus pandemic is still very much in an aggressive stage, hence, the need to be more cautious in order to consolidate the gains so far achieved by the state government.”

He urged residents to celebrate the festival within families as earlier observed during the Eid-el-Fitri three months ago, while the Eid-el-Kabir prayers should be observed at home as Mosques and Churches are still on lockdown in the state.

Elegushi, reiterated government’s determination to bringing the pandemic to a flattening curve, however, noting that the religious rites of slaughtering of animal would be carried out through a live broadcast by the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Suleiman Abou-Nolla on Friday, July 31st, 2020 by 9:00 am on TV, while all other Imams in the state are to follow suit thereafter.

The commissioner reassured all residents of the state that the siege would soon be over as government is leaving no stone unturned in containing the spread of the COVID-19 while anticipating the eventual reopening of businesses in the shortest time possible as will be advised by medical experts.

“The general public is hereby, enjoin to continue in the adherence of the culture of maintaining social distance, wearing of facemasks, constant hand wash (using soap and water), and the regular use of hand sanitizer to further prevent the spread of the virus.”

He wished all Muslims a blissful celebration, while also enjoining them to commit the state in prayer to God.

