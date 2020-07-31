Sallah: Husband detains wife, her baby for biting younger wife

Kindly Share This Story:

Victim in intensive care in government hospital

By Funmi Ajumobi

A woman, Nimat Raheem, has allegedly bitten and inflicted deep injury on her rival’s ear in Ijede community in Ikorodu, Lagos Friday.

Nimat Raheem, a nursing mother was arrested and detained at Ijede Police station after her husband reported the case at the station.

According to a statement from the husband Mr Isiaka Raheem, he said Nimat was not happy that he brought in the younger wife to their home for Salla celebrations and so decided to fight the woman and in the process, bit off her ear and inflicted a deep cut in the ear.

He affirmed that the victim was still under intensive care in a government hospital. Mr Isiaka said he decided to bring in the second wife home so they could celebrate together because he claimed he could only afford a ram for this year’s Sallah celebration.

Nimat, who is now celebrating her Sallah in Police custody with the last baby, said she had been married for 15 years with five children. She denied cutting her rival’s ear, but said she only dragged her earring claiming she was a divorcee and had one child for his husband noting that her action was in attempt to protect her home against intruder.

The DCO confirmed the incident and also said the doctor treating the victim’s ear confirmed the eardrum was affected. The husband had said he did not want to see the woman in his house again.

Nimat is still detained in the station with her baby as the husband is still taking care of the victim (second wife} and Nimat according to her is the only child of her parents and they live far. Up till the time of filling this report, none of her relatives came to check her at the station to secure her release so she can have somewhere to go with her baby after bail.

At the station, Nimat was seen seated behind the counter with her baby. She was not locked up in the cell because of her baby. The station is like a protective place for her until someone comes out to bail her.

