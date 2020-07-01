Salami, 6-year-old hole-in-heart boy needs N5m to survive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE hope of Salami Akinjide, a 6-year old boy, fulfilling his dream to become a medical doctor may be dashed, if nobody cares about his current health status.

At six, Salami, a nursery two pupil of D-Way Group of School, Ologuneru, Ibadan is brilliant, meticulous and intelligent.

He was diagnosed to have a hole in his heart, hence urgent surgery is required to save his life. He is expected to have the surgery and treatment at Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The cost of the treatment, surgery and drugs are estimated to be N5million.

He father, Ismail Akinjide, a shop attendant and his mother, Oluwatosin Akinjide, a stylist, are struggling to put food on their table for survival, let alone affording the medical bills.

His mother, Oluwatosin who spoke with Vanguard, was on her kneel while profusely crying for held from Nigerians.

She said: “Please don’t allow my baby to die. Help me with whatever you can afford. I don’t want him dead,” she pleaded.

A diagnostic report obtained by this correspondent at the University College Hospital (UCH) and signed by Dr. B.E Adebayo, a Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist indicates that Salami had one episode of fainting about a year before his presentation at the hospital.

According to the report, Salami is currently on oral propranolol to control his symptoms.

The report reads: “Abdulsalam was first seen in the Paediatric Cardiologist clinic on the 28th of January, 2020, when he presented with easy fatiguability and recurrent squatting of a year’s duration.”

“He also had one episode of fainting about a year before presentation. Pregnancy history was uneventful with no history of exposure to any known teratogenic agent.”

“Physical examination at presentation revealed the weight of 16kg and no cyanosis nor digital clubbing, and oxygen saturation was 91-92% in room air. He was not dyspnoeic with a respiratory rate of 28 breath/minute.”

“He had normal volume pulses, regular with no radio femoral delay. Heart rate was 88 beats per minute, the first heart sound was normal while the second heart sound revealed soft P2 with a grade 4/6 pansystolic murmur loudest at the left upper sternal border.”

“Chest radiograph showed cardiomegaly with reduced lung markings. Electrocardiography showed features of right ventricular hypertrophy and echocardiography confirmed the diagnosis of tetralogy of fallout.”

“He, however, will require open-heart surgery for the correction of his congenital heart defect. This will help optimise his growth and allow him to achieve his full potentials for development.”

However, for any contribution to be made, the following are the details of Salami’s parents: “Name Oluwatosin Akinjide, Phone: 07037943850, UBA

Acc No: 2145750233.”

