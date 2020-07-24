Saka to wear Arsenal No 7 jersey

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka will wear the number 7, while our new centre back, Saliba, will wear the number 4 – with Elneny agreeing to take the number 25 shirt.

Sake will continue to wear number 77 for Sunday’s game against Watford and the Heads Up FA Cup final.

And the personalisation option allowed fans to select “Saka 7” to be printed on the back. The 18-year-old has worn the No77 shirt this season but the change reflects what a positive impact he has had on the North Londoners and the faith Mikel Arteta has in him.

Arsenal’s new home strip was leaked back in June and it split opinion online at the time. But fans were generally united in their positive reaction to Saka’s squad number change.

William Saliba – who will make his Arsenal debut next season after returning from his loan at Saint-Etienne – has also been handed the No4 shirt.

Mohamed Elneny was No4 before his loan spell at Besiktas last season but he is said to have accepted the No25 for 20/21.

One supporter on Twitter wrote: “Love Billy Saliba getting 4 and chuffed Saka gets 7, what a legendary number for us.”

Another added: “Yo Saka our new number 7. That’s huge.” And Olayinka tweeted: “So happy for Saka getting the number 7 shirt…big future ahead of him….Go get it boy.”

Vanguard

