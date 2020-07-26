Sahara Energy Resource Limited decries orchestrated smear campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

Institutes Legal Action

The attention of Sahara Energy Resource Limited (“SERL”) and Sahara Group has been drawn to an orchestrated smear campaign against Sahara which continues to manifest in malicious, false, and misleading reports published on their online news portal.

In the said publication, the medium made spurious and defamatory allegations against Sahara Energy Resources Limited, previous and current government officials and government agencies, citing unnamed and unverifiable sources (in common with its other publications), in what is ostensibly an orchestrated smear campaign against Sahara.

For the avoidance of doubt, we would like to state for the record that the allegations in the report are completely baseless, unfounded and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and defame Sahara.

It is important to note that this most recent publication by Pointblanknews.com contains false statements which were extracted from previous equally unfounded publications of Pointbalnknews.com in its apparent bid to sustain the smear campaign intended to tarnish the reputation of SERL, its affiliates and principals.

In the light of previous and pending subsequent false stories in the series, we hereby urge members of the public as well as our stakeholders and partners across the globe to disregard previous and future pointblanknews.com reports regarding Sahara Group and its affiliates in their entirety.

SERL has retained the service of its legal counsel to immediately institute civil and criminal actions against the online medium and its publishers for the false and defamatory statements reported on its online platform as we have done in the past, securing the judgment of the High Court of Lagos State, Nigeria, dated 10/12/2018 against the defendants for publishing false and defamatory information about the company.

Sahara Group continuously promotes transparency in business, working and supporting global stakeholders including the United Nations Private Sector Advisory Group and the World Economic Forum Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI).

We remain committed to the principles of good governance, best practice and service excellence that has successfully driven the Sahara Brand in more than two decades – across its locations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: