S-East govs to liase with FG on funding of Eastern railway corridor

…Joint security outfit to be named in next meeting

By Peter Okutu

South East Governors Forum yesterday said it would liaise with the Federal Government to make funds available for the Eastern railway corridor.

According to the governors, “there is presently no funding for the corridor which cuts across south south, southeast, north central and northeast regions of the country.

Governor David Umahi, the chairman of the forum said the governors would dialogue with the Federal Government and the governors of other regions affected in order to achieve the set objective.

“It is an existing railway line and it is very important to our people. It is just to repair them and revamp the terminals”, Umahi said.

The governor also said the forum will engage the contractor handling the Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna gas pipeline to ensure that the southeast is integrated into the project.

“Since the pipelines are going to come from the south south and southeast, we feel the states in the region should also benefit. So, we are also engaging the federal government on this”, the governor said.

Briefing Journalists at the end of their virtual meeting, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State further added that the Forum has waded into the rift between former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim and billionaire business man, Prince Authur Eze.

He said the Forum also urged the two leaders to cease fire to enable the governors come in and make peace.

Both illustrious sons of the region have recently engaged themselves in media war over unresolved disagreements dating back to the time of President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

But the governors, during their meeting directed Ohaneze Ndigbo National President, Nnia Nwodo to interface with the two leaders with a view to amicably resolve the rift

The governors also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for funding the second Niger Bridge and the Enugu International Airport renovation projects.

Umahi said the August 30 re-opening of the Airport is on course while work on the bridge is progressing and is expected to be completed by 2022.

The governors, according to Umahi, also agreed to unveil the name of the joint security outfit of the region during their next meeting.

“After, that we will empower a go-ahead to our Attorney-Generals to draw the draft bill which would be sent to the five state Houses of Assembly for deliberation and passage into law”, he said.

