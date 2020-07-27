Breaking News
S-East govs to liase with FG on funding of Eastern railway corridor

On 10:58 am
…Joint security outfit to be named in next meeting

By Peter Okutu

South East Governors Forum yesterday  said it would liaise  with the Federal Government to make funds available for the Eastern railway corridor.

According to the governors, “there  is presently no funding for the corridor which cuts across south south, southeast, north central and northeast  regions of the country.

Governor  David Umahi, the chairman of the forum said the governors would  dialogue with the Federal Government and the  governors of other  regions affected in order to achieve the set objective.

“It is an existing railway line and it is very important to our people. It  is just  to  repair  them and revamp the terminals”, Umahi said.

The governor also said the forum will  engage  the contractor handling  the Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna gas pipeline to ensure that the southeast is integrated into the project.

“Since the pipelines are going to come from the south south and southeast, we feel the states in the region should also benefit. So, we  are  also  engaging the federal government on this”, the governor said.

Briefing Journalists  at the end of their virtual meeting, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State further added that the Forum has waded into the rift between former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim and billionaire business man, Prince Authur Eze.

He  said the Forum also urged the two leaders to cease fire to enable the governors come in and make peace.

Both illustrious sons of the region have recently engaged themselves in  media war over unresolved disagreements dating back to the time of President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

But the governors, during their meeting directed Ohaneze Ndigbo National President, Nnia Nwodo to interface with the two leaders with a view to amicably resolve the rift

The governors also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari  for funding the  second Niger Bridge and the Enugu International Airport renovation projects.

Umahi said the August 30 re-opening of the Airport is on  course  while work on the bridge is progressing and is expected to be completed by 2022.

The governors, according to Umahi, also agreed to unveil the name of the joint security outfit  of the  region during their next meeting.

“After, that we will empower a go-ahead to our Attorney-Generals to draw  the  draft bill which would be sent to the five state Houses of Assembly for deliberation and passage into law”, he said.

