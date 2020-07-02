Roger Milla regrets Cameroun’s loss to England at Italia 90

Kindly Share This Story:

Roger Milla remains proud of Cameron’s Italia ’90 exploits and legacy, but the regrets of not beating England still linger.

Today marks exactly 30 years since Bobby Robson’s Three Lions came from behind to beat the Indomitable Lions 3-2 in Naples in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Gary Lineker’s two penalties ended Cameroon’s magnificent run the first African nation to reach the last eight of a World Cup, but the memories of a dancing 38-year-old striker left an ever-lasting imprint.

Now 68, Milla spoke about that heady summer and coming within seven minutes of knocking out England.

Milla said: “We knew that England had a great team with great players like Lineker but we didn’t fear any Englishmen. “We were just trying to put our game in place. I think the penalties awarded were generous but that’s a thing of the past. We can’t rewrite history unfortunately.

“After the match, we had no regrets because we were the first African country to reach this stage of the competition. But today I have because I think there was room to do better.”

Milla said: “It would have been crazy. An indescribable joy if we had won the quarter-final.“I don’t even dare to imagine what it would have been like if we had gone further in the competition.

“I’ve the feeling we could have got to the final if we had beaten England. And in the final anything can happen. “Yes, (what we did) makes me very proud. It shows that we have done something great.

“We’ve made an impression. Our performance allowed Africans to be taken seriously.

“Besides, I’m not the one saying it, but the many journalists, internet users and football connoisseurs around the world.”

