Rivers: One dead, 2 hospitalized in Buen in-laws fracas

A deadly fracas among two families related by marriage in Buen Kpete Bunu, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State, has left one person dead and two brothers in critical health condition.

The tragedy played out Monday as Mbogerewin Nkpeene, joined by siblings, attacked relatives of his late wife, Nnunuwan, during the funeral of one of the couple’s children.

An eyewitness narrated that, “When Nnunuwan died a couple of years back, her family of birth accused the husband, Nkpeene, of being responsible for her untimely death. The matter had created bad blood between both In-laws since then.

Trouble started Monday when relatives of Nnunuwan attended the funeral of one of the four children their late sister bore for their son-in-law, Nkpeene.

Their presence led to a heated quarrel and soon degenerated into a violent attack on the visiting In-laws.

“In the process, Nkpeene’s elder brother attacked Lebete Agor, one of the in-laws with a spade. He had internal bleeding from injury inflicted on his armpit. He didn’t survive it.

“Lebete’s two other siblings, Adah Agor and Akpari Agor are also nursing critical injuries. Bunu is in grief over this avoidable tragedy among In-laws. It’s very unfortunate.

“The killer has been arrested, now in Police custody, other suspects still at large with the corpse of the dead kept in a morgue.

When contacted, newly promoted Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, asked to check with Tai Divisional Police Office to confirm the incident.

