Rivers LG boss impeached over alleged embezzlement, incompetence

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Legislative Assembly of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has impeached the Executive Chairman of the Council, Hon Victor Odili, over alleged embezzlement of N150 million project fund.

The Assembly which effected the impeachment process during its setting on Tuesday said the money was meant for the building of a market in the area.

It was leant that the two-third of the majority of the lawmakers in the LGA participated in the impeachment process.

In an impeachment letter sighted and signed by 11 lawmakers of the council, the lawmakers accused the Odili of embezzlement and gross incompetence to pilot affairs of the LGA.

The letter decision read in part: “That this honourable house on the 3rd day of March 2020 wrote an impeachment notice letter to the executive chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area requesting him to explain to the legislative council why he will not be impeached considering all his gross misconducts, misappropriation of funds and gross incompetence, which the chairman never replied till date.

“This Honourable House, therefore, do hereby pass Vote of No Confidence on the Executive Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Chief (Amb.) Ifeanyi Victor Odili for failure to effectively carry out the duties of his office.

“That the Chairman Chief (Amb.) Ifeanyi Victor Odili be removed from office as the Executive Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area for Gross Misconduct.”

At press time, calls and messages to the Chairman of the LGA were not picked or returned for reactions on the development.

