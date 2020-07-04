Vanguard Logo

Rivers, Kwara get 6 ambulances, N100m each from BUA

Khalifa Rabiu, Executive Director, BUA Foundation(left) and Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State, during the donation.

BUA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of BUA Group, has donated six ambulances and N100 million to Rivers and Kwara states, each.

Food supplies were also part of the donation, which was BUA’s part in the states’ COVID-19 pandemic intervention programmes.

While presenting the ambulances to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State governor in Port Harcourt and his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in Ilorin, representatives of BUA Foundation said the donations were intended to assist both governments in fighting the pandemic to a standstill, as the number of cases continue to rise in the country.

Both states commended BUA Group for its support in their fight against COVID-19.

Governor Wike praised the sustained support from BUA Foundation to the Rivers State government, noting that BUA had made a donation of N100 million as well as 4,000 cartons of pasta for which the state remained grateful.

Also, Governor AbdulRahman thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Executive Chairman of BUA Group, for the ambulances and the N100 million.

He said the donations will further strengthen the state’s fight against the pandemic, adding that they will be used judiciously.

A statement by BUA noted that since the start of the pandemic, BUA had committed about $20 million dollars to various efforts to tackle the virus within Nigeria.

