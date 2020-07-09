Ricciardo won’t help ease Alonso’s Renault return

Kindly Share This Story:

Daniel Ricciardo has no intention of easing Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula One by giving the two-time world champion any practice time in his Renault car this year.

The Australian driver, who is switching to McLaren to replace Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz next year, told reporters Thursday that he welcomed Alonso back to the sport but had no plans to make life easy for him.

Alonso, who is bidding to win the Indianapolis 500 this summer and complete motor racing’s ‘triple crown’ of the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans and the fabled Indy showpiece, will be 40 next year.

“He doesn’t need any help,” said Ricciardo.

“He doesn’t look like he’s slowed down at all with age and his last season in F1 was pretty strong from what I saw so he’s not getting any help from me.”

He added: “It’s great obviously for the sport and to return with the team that got him his titles is a good fit.

