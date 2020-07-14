Review schools’ resumption guidelines, SDP state chairmen beg FG

Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA–THE 36 states’ chairmen of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, have appealed to the federal government to review the guidelines it released Monday preparatory to schools’ resumption, saying it was too difficult for implementation.

The chairmen under the aegis of Forum of Social Democratic Party Chairmen, at a press conference in Abuja, Tuesday, also appealed to the government to rescind its decision suspending students who registered to write the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, from going ahead.

Delta State chairman of the party, Oke Idawene, who also doubled as chairman of the Forum, speaking on behalf of others, faulted the guidelines released by the federal government, insisting that the precautionary measures were too difficult for school authorities to abide by.

Recall that part of the 52-page document said, “learners may arrive and depart at different times to avoid overcrowding; schools may reopen gradually (e.g., starting with particular grade levels).”

It added: “Schools may alternate attendance days per week, with learners at the secondary level (or equivalent) and above having fewer in-person classes.

“Learners can better manage independent learning (e.g., junior secondary school learners attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays while primary school learners attend classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays). Learners may remain in one location “with teachers coming to them.”

But Mr. Idawene, said: “The guidelines they wrote are cumbersome. The simple thing is to get enough teachers to monitor the exercise.”

He added: “The “COVID-19 has come to stay. We cannot leave our children at home particularly the SS3, JSS 3, and Primary 6 students. The schools are big enough to accommodate these set of students for their exams so that the academic calendar of the Nigerian child will not be disrupted.

“If we can conduct elections in Ondo and Edo states, there is no way we cannot conduct exams. Our appeal is that government should hearken to the voice of wisdom.”

Commenting on the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, respectively, he expressed optimism that SDP will emerge victoriously.

He said: “On Edo election, SDP will win. But Ondo is a walkover by the grace of God. We appeal to politicians to obey the rules and regulations so that peace will reign.”

