Return to outdoor concerts won’t be an easy ride – Showbiz mogul, Omotosho

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As many entertainers yearn for a return to the days of outdoor concerts and performances, Showbiz and Events mogul, Peter Omotosho, is of the opinion that they perish the thought, saying he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon considering the current spate of coronavirus in the country.

However, he advises creative talents and fellow industry players to rather seek ways that are not dependent on physical crowds to pursue their craft until the announcement of a vaccine against the dreaded virus is made.

“I don’t think a return of the entertainment industry to normalcy anytime soon is going to be an easy ride for both talents and industry players,” he told Vanguard in Abuja.

“It’s because we still have a long way to go in setting up a viable and resilient structure for our arts and entertainment sector. Many artistes are already being affected by the pandemic, especially the upcoming talents.”

But Omotosho, who is currently the Road and Logistics Manager of Tunde Tdot of Styl Plus fame, called for a special intervention fund to aid the recovery of the creative industry when the coronavirus storm is finally over.

“We understand the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is working hard with the PTF to save the entertainment industry from a total collapse at this time.

“However, if outdoor performances are permitted now, I don’t think much can be done by them to guarantee social distancing at concerts and parties.

“So, what the entertainment industry needs to back bounce post-COVID-19 is a special intervention fund which will go to support showbiz entrepreneurs and their talents.

“In the meantime, entertainers and their promoters can only look at other innovative ways to remain in business and stay relevant to the fans,” he said.

