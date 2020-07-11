Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Idris Salako, Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, has said whenever the relevant agencies evict some people from distressed buildings, they still find their way back and continue to live in such buildings.

He added that the state government would now enforce the law on demolition of distressed buildings.

The commissioner made this known during a visit to the site of the two-storey building which collapsed in the early hours of Saturday on Freeman Strett. Lagos Island.

He said: “When we capture a building as distressed, people need to be moved out immediately, which we have been doing.

“However, when you move them out, they will still come back after the officers from these emergency management agencies leave.”

He said that the agency would soon carry out an advert that would earmark over 100 distressed buildings to be demolished.

“The greed of developers, economising building materials for maximum gain also leads to the easy collapse of these buildings,” he said.

Salako said government would be at the forefront of detecting these distressed buildings and demolish them.

Mr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, who was also at the site, noted that three people died, while nine survived the building collapse.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that combined efforts of different emergency management agencies helped in rescuing the survivors who were being attended to medically.

