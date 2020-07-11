Reps disagree with education minister, reject cancellation of WASSCE

Kindly Share This Story:

•Want Buhari To Deploy Ministers To States for Conduct of Exams

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House Committee on Basic Education and Services, on Friday rejected the Federal government’s decision not to let students of secondary schools in the country, to participate in this year’s West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere(APC-Edo), in a press statement he personally signed on behalf of his Committee, said the Committee was shocked and disappointed by the decision.

“The House Committee on Basic Education and Services, received with amazement the announcement by the Honourable Minister of Education that Nigerian students would not be participating in the forthcoming WASSCE examinations.

He did not inform the country if this was in agreement with other West African leaders or in consultation with the examination bodies, the state governments and other stakeholders in the education sector. The Minister also did not also inform the public if the decision was the outcome of a meeting with all State Governments that are in charge of all but the Unity Secondary Schools that are owned by the Federal government.

“The Hon. Minister of State, in his usually consultative and participatory approach, had briefed the nation at the Covid 19 presidential Committee briefing, over the airwaves and in an appearance before the House Committee on Basic Education, where he assured Nigerians that all steps had or were being taken to ensure full compliance with all Covid 19 protocols.

“This sudden policy reversal is not good for the country. It is bound to create further confusion in the education sector, create disappointment and suspicion among parents, frustrate the students, and show to our development partners and Nigerians that the distortions and disarticulations in the sector are only getting worse”, he stated.

According to him, “The reversal also shows that our policy makers may just be adopting a laid-back approach to the need to confront the novel coronavirus rather than taking proactive and creative steps to manage and contain it.

“The House Committe disagrees with the Honourable Minister, and believes that a reconsideration is urgently needed to save our educational system on the following grounds”.

He said the Committee was rejecting the policy based on the fact that Nigeria was not the only country participating in the exam, among six other reasons.

His words: “Nigeria is not the only country expected to write the examination in the midst of Covid 19;

Nigeria should insist that the examination be based exclusively on the already covered syllabus of schools; the Federal Ministry should not chicken out of its responsibilities but take charge, provide policy direction, engage the states and other stakeholders; WAEC should quadruple its invigilators and use all classrooms and event centres to conduct the examination and comply with covid protocols; the ministry of Science and Technology as well as the Ministries of Environment and Health should immediately work out an agenda to fumigate all classrooms, provide handwashing buckets with soap and water, and facemasks to all students; the original plan of opening hostels for boarding to facilitate so-called revision classes should be cancelled immediately and the students should come from home, write the paper and disperse immediately”. He called on Mr . President, to “direct all his ministers to return to their states, work with the Governors and ensure the smooth implementation of the policy and conduct of the examination”.

He added that “The House Committee appreciates the reservations of the Honourable Minister of Education. We are parents just like him. No Nigerian parent would want to delay, distort, even terminate the progress of their children.

We are convinced that if our policy of no boarding house, reconceptualising scope of exams, use of all classrooms and halls in the schools, quadrupling the number of invigilators, provision of facemasks, sanitizers and hand washing facilities are followed, the WASSCE can be conducted with ease and with no repercussions. Let us collectively save and advance our educational system and build a future we can be all proud of”.

