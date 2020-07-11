Rema gets excited over gracing billboards in the USA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

‘Dumebi’ crooner, Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, is a very proud and happy man at the moment. This is because as you currently read this, the Edo State musician’s face is gracing billboards on the streets of America.

Dumebi who posted a video showing his face on a billboard, could not hide his joy as he posted this on his Instagram page ” Seeing my face in the streets of Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles & New York means a lot to me, Thank you @applemusic for playing a huge role in my journey. #Upnext.”

Rema, who signed a record deal with D’Prince’s Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019, has been on the rise ever since his breakthrough into the Nigeria music industry in 2018.

