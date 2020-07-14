Reliance’s Ambani now richer than Musk, Google founders

Kindly Share This Story:

India’s richest man surged past Silicon Valley tech titan Elon Musk as well as Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to become the world’s sixth-richest person.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, whose wealth surpassed Warren Buffett’s last week, is now worth US$72.4bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares of the conglomerate have more than doubled from a low in March as its digital unit got billions in investments from companies including Facebook, Silver Lake and, most recently, Qualcomm.

Ambani’s energy empire is slowly shifting to e-commerce, with tech giants seeking to take a piece of India’s fast-growing digital business. The world’s second-most populous nation has seen a spike of foreign interest in its economy, especially from Silicon Valley, and Google said on Monday it would spend $10bn in the coming years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the country.

After a drop in US tech shares on Monday, Page’s fortune now stands at $71.6bn, while Brin’s is at $69.4-billion and Tesla’s Musk is worth $68.6-billion. Buffett’s net worth dropped last week after he gave away $2.9-billion to charity.

