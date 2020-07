Relative peace returns to NNU as group harmonises factions

Kindly Share This Story:

Peace has returned to Ndokwa nation after a peace meeting held at the palace of HRM Johnson Akpati Ullu, Eze-Emu of Emu Kingdom, by Stakeholders, leaders of thought, traditional leaders and members of Board of Trustees, (BoT), of the Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), the pan Ndokwa social-cultural group, the factions created by the crisis have been harmonised for the purpose of achieving peace.

The group made this known in a statement signed by the Secretary of the BoT, Chief Henry Okechukwu

According to the statement, given the legitimacy issues surrounding the proposed Caretaker Committee and the Electoral Committee, a resolution was passed asking the BoT to take charge of the NNU. Since then, the BOT Chairman and members have been under intense pressure from some stakeholders to adopt the proposed Caretaker Committee.

However, in the heat of the back and forth by factions about their legitimacy, the Electoral Committee published plans to conduct elections into NNU Executive Committee, while the proposed Caretaker Committee has been holding meetings in government circles in flagrant disregard to resolutions by the BoT and stakeholders at the Emu-Unor meeting Chaired by the monarch, who is also the Chairman of the BoT, the only body statutorily recognised.

The statement averred that following extensive consultations with critical stakeholders in the Ndokwa project, on ways to permanently stem dissensions while bearing in mind the Caretaker Committee proposed by some elders, a win-win solution was agreed upon.

The resolutions reached according to the statement include:

That the BOT will be assisted by an Advisory Committee and a Working Committee

The Working Committee will comprise some persons from the proposed Caretaker Committee and some persons to be nominated by the BOT.

The Working Committee will immediately start to implement the resolutions of the 27th June 2020 meeting, under the supervision of the BOT, pending ratification by the General Assembly.

Individuals and groups can relate their suggestions to the BoT Advisory Committee and Working Committee.

Members of the BoT Advisory Committee include the Ogene VII of Ibedeni; Oduosa of Utagba-Ogbe; Ezhie of Ezionum Kingdom; Justice J. Obi (RTD) and Prof. Steve A. Okecha.

The statement further stated that members of the BoT Working Committee are: Prof Benard Ejechi as Chairman; High Chief Dele Omenogor as Vice Chairman with Bar Lucky Onyenajua aa Secretary. Other members are Dr. Ogelenya Tabowei; Chief Hyscent Ijeoma and Chief John Mark Nwawolor; Mr. Magnus Ebebagbere and Prof Bliss Osakwe. The list also includes Mr. Chelly Ikwuogu; Bar Richard Isama; Mrs. Catherine Chinwe Egrega; Dr. Friday Otutu and Mr. Gabriel Ntiejum.

Based on resolutions of June 27, the duties of the Working Committee shall be the management of NNU affairs, and in particular, revalidation and registration of membership; reconciliation of all groups; Constitution/convocation of Electoral College, and the convocation of General Assembly of Ndokwa people to strengthen the NNU.

The Working Committee is also empowered to retrieve from the assets and liabilities of the NNU from past officeholders, individuals, and groups for handing over to the new executive Committee upon inauguration.

It should be recalled that the NNU had relapsed into constitutional crisis when the last executive spent out their tenure a development that brewed conflict of interests until the meeting of June 27, where three prominent traditional rulers were present to take crucial decision culminating into the latest efforts at building peace, harmony and detaching the apolitical group from the grip of politicians.

